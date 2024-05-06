International Students Should Abide Work Conditions In Japan

Japan-India | Ministry of External Affairs

Various countries have recently revised their policies concerning work opportunities offered to international students. Students in the U.S., who are enrolled full-time and possess a valid F-1 status, are permitted to work on campus up to 20 hours a week. Similarly, Canada permits international students to work up to 24 hours. Australia takes a similar stand, allowing international students with valid visas to work up to 20 hours a week during term time.

Among all countries, Japan is leading with even more leniency, where international students are permitted to work up to 28 hours per week.

However, the permission to work also comes with certain conditions that the international students should abide by, a Japanese diplomatic official told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

A spokesperson from the Japanese Consulate-General in Mumbai spoke to the FPJ about the effects of work-hour restrictions on foreign students studying in Japan.

The Japanese official, who didn’t want to be named, emphasised the financial challenges faced by students due to the capped working hours of 28 hours per week.

“Approximately 67% of privately-financed international students in Japan are engaged in part-time work. The average monthly earnings from such jobs are approximately 59,000 yen ($413). Because it will not be possible to cover all school and learning expenses through part-time work alone, students are advised to engage in financial planning that does not rely on such temporary employment alone,” he told the FPJ.

Highlighting the risks associated with excessive work hours, the representative warned of the risk of neglecting studies and low school attendance rates resulting in difficulties in extending their stay in Japan.

“Students have to be very careful not to let this situation happen. Students will be affected the following day by working long hours or late at night. We advise international students not to get distracted from your purpose of studying in Japan or working so hard might damage your health,” he added.

Abide by the conditions

Referring to the guidelines provided on ‘Study In Japan’, an official government information site, the representative outlined conditions for engaging in part-time work:

Obtain permission from immigration services.

Ensure part-time work does not hinder studies.

Use earnings for academic and necessary expenses, not for saving or remittance.

Avoid work in adult entertainment businesses.

Adhere to the 28-hour weekly limit (up to eight hours daily during holidays).

Work while maintaining student status.

Safety and pay scale for international students

Additionally, students are advised to consider various factors when choosing part-time jobs, such as safety, payment methods and compatibility with their studies.

The representative cautioned against fraudulent claims of high-paying jobs, stating that the average hourly wage is about 1,000 yen (equivalent to $7), with monthly earnings averaging 59,000 yen (approximately $421), contrary to misleading information spread by some study abroad brokers.

Furthermore, the representative provided insights into the most common types of part-time jobs held by international students, with the restaurant and sales jobs being the most prevalent.