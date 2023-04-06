 JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2: Day 1 shift 1 ends; Second shift in process
The Session 2 examination will be conducted in two shift- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam this week but have not yet downloaded their admit cards can do so by logging in at the official NTA websites at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Exam begins from today, April 6 | Representational image PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 examination process. The Day 1 Shift 1 started at 9 am today, April 6, 2023. Meanwhile second shift is underway.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various locations across the country and in 24 cities outside of India.

article-image

JEE Mains Exam 2023: Shift 1 paper difficulty level 

Mathematics – Moderately Level. 

Physics – Easy. 

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. 

Mathematics was Moderate, Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, while Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

Steps to download admit card for JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam

  • Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 tab given on the home page

  • Fill in your details like application number and password

  • Click on the admit card tab displayed on the screen and download it

  • Take a printout of the admit card for the future references

