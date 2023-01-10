JEE aspirant jumps to death ahead of exam in Meerut; shocking video goes viral | Screengrab

Week after shcoking news of sucides by engineering aspirants in Kota, a 12th standard student in Meerut killed herself by jumping from fifth floor of her apartment building in Monday afternoon, Amar Ujala reported.

She was preparing for engineering entrance exam JEE.

The report stated that the deceased wandered on the roof for about one to one and a half hours in school uniform and then jumped from the fifth floor.

Read Also JEE Main 2023 not postponed, Bombay High Court to decide eligibility in February

After the incident, the neighbours somehow handled the deceased's family and informed the police about the matter.

No suicide note was found on the spot and the police are investigating in the matter to ascertain the cause of the suicide.

JEE Mains not postponed

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has refused to postpone JEE Mains Session I exam scheduled from January 21 to 31, 2023.

Bombay High Court was hearing a PIL challenging eligibility criteria of minimum 75% 12th boards marks and seeking postponement of JEE Mains 2023. The court will hear a challenge to 75 % eligibility criteria plea in February.

Kota Suicides

Last month, in yet another case of suicide in Rajasthan's Kota city, a 16-year-old coaching student ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, taking the total number of such cases to 15 in 2022.

Earlier in December, three students committed suicide, renewing a debate over the pressure of studies young people face when they come to coaching hub Kota to prepare for competitive exams.