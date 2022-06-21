e-Paper Get App

JEE Mains Admit Card released! Learn how to download

All applicants must bring the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form, without which they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
JEE Main admit card | FPJ

The National Testing Agency has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 admit card for the June 2022 session (NTA). Candidates who have registered for JEE Main 2022 can get their JEE admit cards by going to jeemain.nta.nic.in and logging in with their application numbers and passwords or dates of birth. No JEE Main admit card 2022 will be distributed by mail.

Candidates taking the entrance exam must bring the self-declaration (undertaking) form along with their JEE Main 2022 June session admit card. The JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is printed on the first page of the admission card.

A parent's signature is required in addition to the candidate's left-hand thumb impression and signature on the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form. All applicants must bring the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form, without which they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

To download JEE Main 2022 session 1 hall ticket, candidates must follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Visit the official NTA JEE Main 2022 website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  2. Select 'JEE Main admission card download' from the drop-down menu.

  3. Log in with your JEE Main 2022 credentials, such as your application number and password.

  4. The admission card for JEE Mains phase 1 will be presented on the screen.

  5. The JEE Main 2022 exam timing and exam centre information may be found on the admit card.

  6. The NTA JEE Mains 2022 admit card can be downloaded and printed for future use.

Read Also
JEE Mains session 1 to begin from June 23; learn more here
article-image
HomeEducationJEE Mains Admit Card released! Learn how to download

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

Indian pugilist Vijender Singh to return in August at first pro boxing event at Raipur

Indian pugilist Vijender Singh to return in August at first pro boxing event at Raipur

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

International Yoga Day: Top Indian athletes come together on the occasion

International Yoga Day: Top Indian athletes come together on the occasion