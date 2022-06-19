JEE Mains session 1 to begin from June 23; learn more here

Pixabay

The NTA will administer the JEE Main 2022 exam in two sessions this year: June and July. According to the latest notification released by the NTA, the JEE Main session 1 tests will take place between June 23 and June 29, the JEE Main session 2 exams will take place between July 21 and July 30.

On June 14, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released examination city intimation slips for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. On the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, the exam city intimation slip for JEE Main 2022 session 1 is accessible. Candidates must enter their application number and date of birth to access the JEE Main exam city intimation slip.

"The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main)-2022 Session 1 from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 14 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," according to the NTA notification.

The admit card for JEE Main 2022 will be released later. "Please note that this is not the admit card for the JEE (Main) – 2022 session 1 examination. This is for the purpose of providing candidates with early notice of the city in which the Examination Center will be located. The JEE (Main) – 2022 session 1 admit card will be released later, " according to the NTA.

To download JEE Main 2022 session 1 hall ticket, candidates must follow the steps outlined below: