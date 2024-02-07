JEE Mains 2024: Provisional Answer Key Out At jeemain.nta.ac.in; Direct Link Here | representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2024 answer key today. Aspirants can access the session 1 answer key PDF on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To obtain the provisional JEE Main 2024 answer key, they need to use their application number and date of birth.

Upon the release of the tentative JEE Main answer key 2024, the objection window has been opened. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will also upload candidates' response sheets to the official JEE Main website in addition to releasing the answer key.

How to get the Official JEE Main 2024 Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main session 1 answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will appear

Step 4: Log in using the JEE Main application form number and date of birth

Step 5: Click submit to view the answers

Step 6: Download the JEE Main answer key PDF for future reference.

The JEE Main 2024 session 1 provisional answer key allows candidates to challenge it. From February 6 to 8, candidates can raise objections in the official JEE Main answer key by paying Rs 200 per question challenged. Experts will review the challenges, and the final JEE Main answer keys will be released for two to three days based on the evaluations.

The JEE Main 2024 exam took place digitally from January 24 to 31 and February 1. The registration for session 2 of JEE Main 2024 began on February 2.