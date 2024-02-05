UP BEd JEE Exam 2024: Registration To Start January 10; Check Details Here |

Bundelkhand University in Jhansi is preparing to commence the registration process for the UP BEd JEE exam, commencing on February 10, 2024. Interested candidates have until March 10, 2024, to finalize and submit their application forms for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2024.

The official website https://bujhansi.ac.in provides access to the examination application form. While the examination dates have not been announced, candidates are advised to stay informed about important information, notices, and guidelines.

The registration period will start on February 10, 2024, and end on March 10, 2024.

Read Also UP Board Exams: Yogi Govt Deploys Local Intelligence Units for Exam Security

How to apply

To access Bundelkhand University, Jhansi's official website, go to https://bujhansi.ac.in.

On the homepage, find the registration link and complete the registration by providing basic details.

After registration, fill out the application form with the required information.

Upload the necessary documents as per the guidelines and pay the application fee through the designated channels.

After completing the form, submit it and download a copy for your records.

Finally, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Students having a minimum of 50% marks in science/social science/humanities in graduation or postgraduate from a recognized institution or those having at least 55% marks in BE or BTech with specialisation in mathematics and science or those having equivalent qualifications are eligible.

Students belonging to backward classes having a graduate or postgraduate degree from a recognised university or equivalent are eligible to apply.

Vision impaired candidates will get a relaxation of 5% marks in the minimum eligibility in graduation.