JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card out now at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Download here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2 on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam can download the admit card from the official website.
Exam Date for JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 Session 2
The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various locations across the country and in 24 cities outside the country.
Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth.
Direct link to download the admit card
Steps to download JEE Mains session 2 admit card
Visit the official of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on “JEE – 2023 Session 2 : Admit Card Download”
Key in your login details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the printout for future reference.
