JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 releases today: Check latest updates

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 expected today on jeemain.nta.nic.in, JEE Main session 2 from April 6

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card will be made available by NTA soon. The expected date for JEE Main Session 2 admit card release date is 3 April 2023.

In order to obtain their NTA JEE Mains admit card for session 2, candidates must log in to the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number, password, and date of birth.

A self-declaration document will be attached to the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card. Each applicant must complete the self-declaration form with the necessary information and hand it to the examiner when requested. After the admit cards have been verified, the examination procedure will be conducted.

JEE Main 2023: Steps to download Session 2 admit card