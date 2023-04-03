 JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 releases today: Check latest updates
JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 is expected to release today at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 expected today on jeemain.nta.nic.in, JEE Main session 2 from April 6 | Representative image

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card will be made available by NTA soon. The expected date for JEE Main Session 2 admit card release date is 3 April 2023.

In order to obtain their NTA JEE Mains admit card for session 2, candidates must log in to the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number, password, and date of birth.

A self-declaration document will be attached to the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card. Each applicant must complete the self-declaration form with the necessary information and hand it to the examiner when requested. After the admit cards have been verified, the examination procedure will be conducted.

article-image

JEE Main 2023: Steps to download Session 2 admit card

  • Visit the official website of JEE Main

  • On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads 'JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card'

  • Login to the portal with the credentials

  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Check all the details on the admit card

  • Download it as a PDF and take a printout as well to carry to the examination hall

