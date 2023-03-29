JEE Main 2023 admit card out? NTA warns against fake videos of admit card circulating on social media

NTA clarified in the notice that the session 2 admit card still needed to be issued. | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA), has released a warning notice regarding misinformation circulating on social media about the release of the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card for JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2. The NTA clarified in the notice that the session 2 admit card still needed to be issued.

According to an official notice, videos have been circulating on social media platforms claiming to have “inside” information regarding the release date of the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2.

'NTA rejects these claims as false and misleading,' read the notice. Students and parents are advised not to fall prey to such videos or the YouTube channels that host them.' The agency’s official announcement is available on the official NTA JEE website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

It should be noted that the NTA will soon post the JEE Main 2023 session two test city slip on its official website. Candidates can check it once it is released by following these procedures.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam city slip: How to download

1) Navigate to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip link on the homepage

3) Log in using the JEE Main credentials

4) The exam city slip will be on the screen

5) Now, candidates can check their exam city

Candidates are urged to make appropriate travel arrangements. Following releasing the exam city slip, the NTA will gear up to issue the JEE Main 2023 admit card. Candidates should keep a watch on the official website as well.