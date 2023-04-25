JEE Main session 2 results still awaited, final provisional key already out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main session 2 results awaited | Representative image

New Delhi: Results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 results will soon be announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can check it using their application numbers and dates of birth. The direct link will be provided here, when available.

Direct link to check JEE Mains final provisional answer

NTA will announce JEE Main cut-off marks for appearing in IIT JEE Advanced and candidates’ all India ranks along with session 2 results. Names of all India toppers will also be revealed.

NTA has released final provisional answer keys of JEE Main session 2 on the official website.

As per past trends, NTA is expected to announce JEE Mains results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) first, followed by paper 2.

JEE Main Session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 and the provisional answer key was released on April 19. The final answer key will be issued along with the results.

JEE Mains 2023: Steps to check result

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2023 session 2 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.