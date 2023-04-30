JEE main result 2023: 10 girls from Jharkhand's disadvantageous social groups crack exam

10 girls from Jharkhand's disadvantageous social groups crack exam | Twitter @DCKhunti

Ranchi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 results for Session 2 on April 29.

In midst of the JEE results, an inspiring story has emerged from the eastern part of the country where at least 10 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Khunti district of Jharkhand have cleared the JEE (Main) Session 2 exam.

The educational institute is part of a government project to reduce gender disparities in rural areas and among disadvantaged communities, an official said on Sunday.

The district administration has now decided to provide the students a special coaching at KGBV, Kalamati for IIT JEE Advance to help them get admissions at higher educational institutes, Khunti deputy commissioner Shashi Ranjan told PTI.

Scoring 87.2 percentile, one of the students secured 1,788 rank in ST category, while another ranked 9,600 in the same bracket.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated the students for qualifying the JEE Main exam, one of the toughest exams in the country.

In a tweet, Soren said, "Fabulous! The daughters of Jharkhand are not less than anyone. You have proved that every goal can be achieved with self-confidence, hard work and dedication. Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you for a bright future."

शानदार!

झारखण्ड की बेटियां किसी से कम नहीं। आपने साबित कर दिया आत्मविश्वास, मेहनत और लगन से हर मुकाम हासिल किया जा सकता है।

आप सभी को उज्ज्वल भविष्य की ढेरों बधाई, शुभकामनाएं और जोहार। https://t.co/nEESsP6HZc — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 29, 2023

The success of the KGBV students in the competitive exams is credited to the 'Sapno Ki Udaan' initiative. Under this, coaching for IIT-JEE and NEET examinations is provided to underprivileged students, the deputy commissioner said.

At least 57 students are enrolled under the Sapno Ki Udaan' project, including 39 taking preparations for medical entrance tests, he added.

"Of the 18 students who were preparing for the engineering stream, 10 have qualified the JEE Main," says deputy commissioner.

Out of the successful students, seven belong to ST category, two are from SC and one is from OBC category.