JEE Main 2023 results: 11 Telangana students get perfect score of 100 percentile

JEE Main 2023 results | Representational image PTI

JEE Main 2023: The much awaited Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 Result 2023 has been announced by the National testing agency (NTA) yesterday.

Telangana students shined the most in the toughest engineering entrance examination in the country.

The students from the state performed exceptionally well in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains, with 11 students scoring the perfect 100 amongst 43 across India.

The JEE topper this session was Singaraju Venkat Koudinya, who secured All India Rank (AIR 1) is also from Telangana.

According to the data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) 43 toppers are from these states:

Telangana has 11 candidates.

Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh has 5 candidates.

Uttar Pradesh has 4 candidates.

Gujarat and Karnataka has 3 candidates.

Maharashtra and Delhi has 2 candidate.

Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh has 1 each.

According to TOI, Venkat said, he put in nearly 12 hours a day to crack the exam. Venkat's father, Sriphani Singaraju, told TOI, "We are very proud of him. We hope he excels in JEE advanced as well." The JEE AIR 1 father took a sabbatical to mentor his son.

Venkat's aim is to study in IIT Bombay while pursuing computer science (CS).

National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the combined results of session 1 and session 2 on Saturday, with the highest numbers of toppers from Telangana.

JEE Main toppers: Eleven toppers from Telangana

Singaraju Venkat Koudinya,

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy,

Allam Sujay,

Bikkina Abhiva Chowdary,

Guthikonda Abhiram,

MLM Bharadwaj,

PG Kousik Reddy,

Ramesh Surya Theja,

Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy,

Abhineet Majety

Evuri Sreedhara Reddy

Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari is the sole female topper scoring 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam 2023. She hails from Karnataka.

Read Also JEE Main 2023 results: Karnataka student only female among 43 candidates with 100 percentile