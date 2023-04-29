JEE Main exam 2023 results out: Male, female state toppers from Indore city

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Both male and female state toppers in the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023, whose results were released on Saturday, are from Indore.

Keshav Tapadiya with AIR (all India rank) 9 has created a new record as for the first time, a student from Madhya Pradesh has made his place in top 10 in the country.

The state’s female topper is Archita Goyal with AIR 724. Archita has scored 99.95 percentile as the best of both JEE Main sessions conducted this year.

State Topper Keshav Tapariya with AIR 9

“I got a boost because I started preparing in Class 9 with my JEE mentors. I have always looked up to my teachers. My teachers taught well. Physics was taught to me as story-telling. My father (Jaiprakash Tapariya) is a chartered accountant, who inspires me. My mother (Nidhi Tapariya) is my biggest support system. I have to clear JEE Advanced. My goal is to get into IIT Delhi. I quit using my smartphone and just got an ordinary calling phone. I stopped going out with friends and skipped all the marriage functions to focus on my studies. I studied 4 hours other than coaching class. I made sure to sleep for 7 hours. My role model is Dhruv Arora, who scored AIR 1 in 2019 from Indore.

Advice: I just focus on hard work and following teachers, so I suggest the same.”

State’s Female Topper: Archita Goyal with AIR 724

“I studied 13 to 15 hours every day with small breaks. I want to become a software engineer. It's my interest, which is different in my family. I come from a business family. I hope to study in IIT Delhi or IIT Bombay.

My father (Pankaj Goyal) is a successful businessman. My mother (Pinky Goyal) is my role model and inspiration. My mother has always been my strongest support. She was more excited about the result than I was.

My mother is my role model as she is a very hardworking person. She is always working. She motivates me.

Advice: Be consistent. Coaching helps because even on holidays we were studying. Consistency is better than too much work. You should attempt a test every day to be sure of where you stand.”

Indore’s second city topper: Aditya Shukla with AIR 153

“I have always been focused on doing what I like. I like Maths. I studied 13 to 14 hours to get through JEE Main. My mother (Nisha Shukla) is my biggest support system. I am grateful to my teachers because they ensured that I find the right way in life.

I loved Maths and it was an obvious choice. My teachers and seniors in school helped me make this choice. I will decide on stream after JEE Advanced.

My father (Mukesh Kumar Shukla) is a mechanical engineer and my elder brother Yash Shukla is a software engineer.

Advice: Develop a routine and follow it rigorously. Enjoy the three subjects, so you will score well.”

