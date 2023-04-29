Indore: Two minor boys booked for raping two minor sisters

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, two minor girls were allegedly raped by two minor boys in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Saturday.

The family members of the girls alleged that when they came to know about the incident, they tried to talk to the boys and their parents, but the parents of the two boys were hostile and threatened the girls’ parents with dire consequences and also kept them hostage in a room for some time.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia, the mother of the girls complained that two boys from Chitawad area made physical relations with her daughters three to four times without their consent. They also threatened the girls due to which they did not reveal the matter to anyone for a long time.

According to the complainant, the incident happened in 2020. When the family members of the girls came to know about the incident, they talked with the parents of the boys. However, the family members of the boys confined the girls’ parents in a room and threatened him. Somehow the girls’ parents managed to flee from their clutches and complained to the police. The police detained both the minor boys.

Girl from Maharashtra raped

A 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra was allegedly abducted by a man and raped in the Azad Nagar area. The police have registered a case against the accused, who is also from Maharashtra and started a search for him. According to the police, the girl had come to the city to stay at a relative’s place, in March. The girl knows the accused so when he reached the city he took the girl somewhere and made physical relations with her. The girl was missing from her relative’s place so the family members informed the police. During investigation, police took the help of Child Helpline in Maharashtra and managed to recover her. After the statements of the girl, police added a rape section against the accused. He could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

17-year-old girl molested by trader

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a trader in the Juni Indore area on Friday. The girl stays at his place to take care of his child. According to the police, the girl was at home and the accused molested her after finding her alone. The girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint after which the police arrested the accused named Sabir. The accused is a trader of ayurvedic medicines in the area.

Youth held for molesting girl near her college

A girl, who had gone to appear for her exams, was molested by a youth near her college in the Juni Indore area on Friday. The girl stated in her complaint that the accused reached her college and grabbed her hand and held her captive in his car. Police said that the accused was the girl’s fiancé but they broke up a few months ago.

