Indore: Maharja Ranjit Singh College wins MPL 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Ranjit Singh College won the Management Premiere League (MPL) while Radiant Institute of Management & Research came second. The finale of the Women Brand Quiz was also held.

A total of 15 colleges and 150 students from the city participated in Management Premiere League, which was organised by Indore Management Association. Round 1 of MPL was held on April 20 & 21 and Round 2 was held on April 24 & 25. In MPL in the Conclave Theme competition, Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science became the winner. In the Corporate Roadies category International Institute of Professional Studies and in quiz category Maharaja Ranjit Singh College was the winner, which was also adjudged as the ultimate winner. IMA chairman Akhilesh Rathi presented the trophy to the members of the ultimate winner team.

Rathi said that IMA is glad to announce the success of Women Brand Quiz and Grand Finale (Round 3) of Management Premier League (MPL). The event has successfully brought together industry professionals and educational institutes and colleges. It also gave a real appetite for networking and learning opportunities to students & women.

Clubbed with the MPL finale, Women Brand Quiz was also organised by IMA women's forum. Women Brand Quiz is a first of its kind competition specially designed for women, wherein a total of 16 teams participated. The competition was structured in 3 rounds and the winners of 1st and 2nd round qualified for the 3rd round and the competition was followed by an award ceremony. The brand quiz was based on famous brand logos and taglines and advertisements. The winners of the Women Brand Quiz was Team GPS-Navigating the Fututre and its members were CA Garjana Rathore, CA Pooja Sharma and CA Stuti Kashyap.