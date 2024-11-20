JEE Main 2025 Applications To Close Soon, Check Other Requirements & Eligibility Criteria

JEE Main 2025 | Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 on November 22, 2024, by 9 PM. Candidates must submit their applications on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The deadline for completing fee payments via credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI is November 22, 2024, by 11:50 PM.

How to Register

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "New Registration" link on the homepage.

Enter details like your name, mobile number, and email address.

Generate login credentials after registration.

Complete the application form with personal and educational details.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to register

NTA will announce the city of examination by the first week of January 2025. The admit cards will be available for downloading from the NTA website three days before the actual date of the exam. The examination will be held between January 22-31, 2025 while the result will be announced by February 12, 2025. Meanwhile, Session 2 is slated for April 1-8, 2025.

Once submitted, online application forms cannot be canceled or withdrawn. A correction window will be available from November 26 to 27, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates aiming for JEE Advanced 2025 must meet the following criteria:

Performance in JEE Main 2025: Be among the top 2,50,000 applicants in the BE/BTech paper (Paper 1).

Category-wise Allocation:

General-EWS: 25,000

Open: 1,01,250

OBC-NCL: 67,500

SC: 37,500

ST: 18,750

(PWD candidates are included in horizontal reservation.)

Age Limit: Born on or after October 1, 2000 (SC, ST, and PwD candidates get a five-year relaxation).

Class 12 Exam: Must have appeared in Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2023, 2024, or 2025, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.

IIT Admission Status:

Candidates admitted to an IIT (as per JoSAA guidelines) or whose admission was canceled after enrollment are ineligible.

Candidates admitted to IIT preparatory courses in 2024 are eligible.

Exam Details

Languages Offered: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The NTA has confirmed that the application deadline will not be extended, and candidates must apply before the deadline.

For detailed updates, visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.