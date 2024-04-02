JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exams: Download Admit Card, Exam Dates, Guidelines

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main exams for the 2024 session 2 from April 4 to April 12. The admit card for the JEE Main 2024 exams on April 4, 5, and 6 has been made available on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. To download their hall ticket, students need to provide their registration number and date of birth. It is mandatory for students to bring their JEE Main admit card and a valid government-issued ID proof to the exam centre, as per the guidelines.

Exam Date and Time:

Session 2 exams: April 4 to April 12, 2024

Shift 1: 9 am to 12 pm

Shift 2: 3 pm to 6 pm

Exam Day Guidelines:

Reach at the test center at least 30 minutes before the reporting time

The exam will not be accessible to candidates who arrive after the designated entry time.

Admit card, a recent photograph, and a valid photo ID proof are mandatory for appearing in the JEE Main exam.

Prohibited items such as mobile phones, study materials, electronic devices, or any unauthorised items are strictly not allowed in the exam centre.

Diabetic students are permitted to bring food items such as sugar tablets, fruits, and clear water bottles to the examination venue. However, packaged snacks like chocolates, candy, and sandwiches are not allowed.

Exam Dress Code:

It is recommended to avoid wearing clothes that have metallic elements like buttons, zippers, and studs.Caps, mufflers, or any form of headgear are prohibited during the exam.

Strictly refrain from wearing any jewellery or ornaments. This includes rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, etc.