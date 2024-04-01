AIIMS Fellowship Programme 2024: Registration Open For July Session; Exam on April 30

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has commenced the online registration for the AIIMS Fellowship Programme July Session entrance exam 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, until April 11, 2024, 5.00 PM.
According to the announcement, the AIIMS Fellowship Programme July Session entrance exam is set to take place on April 30th, from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM. This exam will be responsible for filling a total of 87 seats in different subjects of the fellowship programme for this year.
Candidates should refer to the official prospectus provided below for information regarding the subjects, eligibility criteria, examination scheme, duration of the fellowship program, and other relevant details.
Application Fee
General /OBC Category: Rs 2000
SC / ST / EWS Category: Rs.1600
OPH Candidates : Nil
Steps to register for AIIMS July Fellowship 2024
Visit the official website
Go to ‘Academic Courses’ click on the Fellowship programme July session 2024 and proceed
Click on the Registration button and register (login if already registered)
Fill up the application form, select course and college
Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form
Download the application form and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website .