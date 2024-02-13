JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results: 23 Students Achieve Perfect 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the outcomes of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) session 1, announcing a remarkable achievement by 23 candidates who have secured a flawless 100 percentile. Conducted for the BE and BTech papers, the session 1 results were released alongside the revealing of the toppers list, as per a report by the Times of India.

The JEE Main 2024 merit list, along with the detailed marks obtained by the toppers, has been made available on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

NTA has disclosed that the scores attained by candidates across both session 1 and session 2, along with eligibility status for JEE Advanced 2024, will be disclosed post the completion of all exams. The ranking will encompass both All India Rank (AIR) and All India category rank, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation.

Session 1 of the JEE Main 2024 exam was held from January 27 to February 1, witnessing participation from numerous aspirants.

JEE Main 2024 Toppers List:

Aarav Bhatt from Haryana

Rishi Shekher Shukla from Telangana

Shaik Suraj from Andhra Pradesh

Mukunth Prathish S from Tamil Nadu

Madhav Bansal from Delhi

Aryan Prakash from Maharashtra

Ishaan Gupta from Rajasthan

Aaditya Kumar from Rajasthan

Rohan Sai Daddy from Telangana

Parekh Meet Vikrambhai from Gujarat

Amogh Agrawal from Karnataka

Shivansh Nair from Haryana

Thota Sai Karthik from Andhra Pradesh

Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar from Maharashtra

Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra from Maharashtra

Muthavarapu Anoop from Telangana

Himanshu Thalor from Rajasthan

Handekar Vidith from Telangana

Venkata Sai Teja Madineni from Telangana

Ipsit Mittal from Delhi

Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy from Andhra Pradesh

Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri from Telangana

Tavva Dinesh Reddy from Telangana

This diverse list showcases the academic prowess of students from various states, reflecting the nation's commitment to excellence in education.