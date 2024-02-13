JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results: 23 Students Achieve Perfect 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the outcomes of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) session 1, announcing a remarkable achievement by 23 candidates who have secured a flawless 100 percentile. Conducted for the BE and BTech papers, the session 1 results were released alongside the revealing of the toppers list, as per a report by the Times of India.
The JEE Main 2024 merit list, along with the detailed marks obtained by the toppers, has been made available on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.
NTA has disclosed that the scores attained by candidates across both session 1 and session 2, along with eligibility status for JEE Advanced 2024, will be disclosed post the completion of all exams. The ranking will encompass both All India Rank (AIR) and All India category rank, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation.
Session 1 of the JEE Main 2024 exam was held from January 27 to February 1, witnessing participation from numerous aspirants.
JEE Main 2024 Toppers List:
Aarav Bhatt from Haryana
Rishi Shekher Shukla from Telangana
Shaik Suraj from Andhra Pradesh
Mukunth Prathish S from Tamil Nadu
Madhav Bansal from Delhi
Aryan Prakash from Maharashtra
Ishaan Gupta from Rajasthan
Aaditya Kumar from Rajasthan
Rohan Sai Daddy from Telangana
Parekh Meet Vikrambhai from Gujarat
Amogh Agrawal from Karnataka
Shivansh Nair from Haryana
Thota Sai Karthik from Andhra Pradesh
Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar from Maharashtra
Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra from Maharashtra
Muthavarapu Anoop from Telangana
Himanshu Thalor from Rajasthan
Handekar Vidith from Telangana
Venkata Sai Teja Madineni from Telangana
Ipsit Mittal from Delhi
Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy from Andhra Pradesh
Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri from Telangana
Tavva Dinesh Reddy from Telangana
This diverse list showcases the academic prowess of students from various states, reflecting the nation's commitment to excellence in education.