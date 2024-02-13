 JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results: 23 Students Achieve Perfect 100 Percentile
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results: 23 Students Achieve Perfect 100 Percentile

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results: 23 Students Achieve Perfect 100 Percentile

Check out the remarkable achievements of 23 candidates securing a flawless 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2024 session 1 results. Get the toppers list and detailed marks on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
article-image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the outcomes of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) session 1, announcing a remarkable achievement by 23 candidates who have secured a flawless 100 percentile. Conducted for the BE and BTech papers, the session 1 results were released alongside the revealing of the toppers list, as per a report by the Times of India.

The JEE Main 2024 merit list, along with the detailed marks obtained by the toppers, has been made available on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

NTA has disclosed that the scores attained by candidates across both session 1 and session 2, along with eligibility status for JEE Advanced 2024, will be disclosed post the completion of all exams. The ranking will encompass both All India Rank (AIR) and All India category rank, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation.

Session 1 of the JEE Main 2024 exam was held from January 27 to February 1, witnessing participation from numerous aspirants.

JEE Main 2024 Toppers List:

Aarav Bhatt from Haryana

Rishi Shekher Shukla from Telangana

Shaik Suraj from Andhra Pradesh

Mukunth Prathish S from Tamil Nadu

Madhav Bansal from Delhi

Aryan Prakash from Maharashtra

Ishaan Gupta from Rajasthan

Aaditya Kumar from Rajasthan

Rohan Sai Daddy from Telangana

Parekh Meet Vikrambhai from Gujarat

Amogh Agrawal from Karnataka

Shivansh Nair from Haryana

Thota Sai Karthik from Andhra Pradesh

Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar from Maharashtra

Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra from Maharashtra

Muthavarapu Anoop from Telangana

Himanshu Thalor from Rajasthan

Handekar Vidith from Telangana

Venkata Sai Teja Madineni from Telangana

Ipsit Mittal from Delhi

Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy from Andhra Pradesh

Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri from Telangana

Tavva Dinesh Reddy from Telangana

Read Also
JEE Main 2024: Session 1 Results OUT, Direct Link Here
article-image

This diverse list showcases the academic prowess of students from various states, reflecting the nation's commitment to excellence in education.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2024: Mumbai Topper Aryan Prakash Scores 100 Percentile in Session 1

JEE Main 2024: Mumbai Topper Aryan Prakash Scores 100 Percentile in Session 1

NTA CUET PG 2024: Correction Window Closes Today

NTA CUET PG 2024: Correction Window Closes Today

JNU Extends Age Limit for Students' Union Elections Amid COVID-19 Disruptions

JNU Extends Age Limit for Students' Union Elections Amid COVID-19 Disruptions

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results: 23 Students Achieve Perfect 100 Percentile

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results: 23 Students Achieve Perfect 100 Percentile

IIM-Indore Placement 2024: Highest Package Of Rs 1 Cr; Avg Salary At Rs 25.6 LPA; 19% Offers From...

IIM-Indore Placement 2024: Highest Package Of Rs 1 Cr; Avg Salary At Rs 25.6 LPA; 19% Offers From...