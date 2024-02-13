 JEE Main 2024: Session 1 Results OUT, Direct Link Here
Check out the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 results and final answer key released by NTA. Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to download now.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 05:56 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains for Session 1, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results on the official website of NTA JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in, as well as nta.ac.in.

Direct link to here to download the scorecard: Click here

Accompanying the results, the final answer key has also been made available for candidates to review.

How to check JEE Mains Result 2024 for Session 1

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Locate and click on the link labeled "JEE Mains Result 2024 for Session 1."

A new page will appear, prompting candidates to input the required details.

Upon entering the necessary information, click on the submit button.

The results will then be displayed on the screen.

Verify the results and proceed to download the page.

It is advisable to retain a hard copy of the results for future reference.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for candidates who have been eagerly awaiting their JEE Mains results. JEE

