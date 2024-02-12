JEE Main 2024: Final Answer Key Released, NTA Result Today | Download Now

NTA Result Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Session 1 today, on February 12. Those who took the JEE Main January Session 2024 test can access and get the Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) answer key from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA is set to announce the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Result 2024 today, February 12.

The testing agency has published the final answer key before announcing the results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the tentative JEE Main Answer Key 2024 on February 06.

In addition to the answer keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning), the NTA also made the question papers with recorded responses available on their website. Candidates could challenge the provisional JEE Mains answer keys online by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

The NTA has removed six questions from the final answer key of the B.E./B.Tech papers.

January 27, shift 2: Question ID 533543501 (Physics)

January 29, shift 1: Question ID 405859872 (Physics)

January 30, shift 2: Question ID 4058591019 (Mathematics)

January 31, shift 2: Question ID 4058591228 (Physics)

February 1, shift 2: Question ID 9561771218 (Mathematics)

February 1, shift 2: Question ID 9561771227 (Mathematics)

How to download JEE Main Final Answer Key 2024?

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the final answer key link

A PDF of the JEE Main Session 1 Final Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the answer key for future reference

Direct link: JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Final Answer Key

Based on the official notification, if a question is found to be wrong or is omitted, all participants who answered the question will be awarded four marks (+4). This situation could arise from human error or technical problems.

The result will be calculated based on the official answer key. Any objections about the answer key after the JEE (Main) - 2024 result/NTA Score announcement will not be taken into account.

For more updates, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of the National Testing Agency at jeemain.nta.nic.in.