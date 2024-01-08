JEE Main 2024: NTA To Soon Release Admit Cards For January Session | Representational image PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the January 2024 session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main soon. Candidates who have registered for Session 1 are eagerly anticipating this release. The NTA had earlier announced that the JEE Main exam for Session 1 will be held from January 24 to February 1, 2024.

Details mentioned in the JEE Main admit card:

The JEE Main admit card contains candidate's full name, a unique JEE Main roll number assigned for identification, details about the specific paper or papers they are scheduled to appear for, the allotted examination centre, as well as the precise date and time for the exam.

The admit card provides essential exam day guidelines, offering instructions on necessary preparations, items to bring, and guidelines to follow for a seamless and organized examination experience. These details are vital for candidates to ensure they are well-prepared and informed about their examination session.

Steps to download JEE Main 2024 admit card:

Visit the official website for JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.

Log in using your JEE Main credentials, including the application number and date of birth.

Navigate to the section where JEE Main admit cards are made available for download.

Find the link for downloading the JEE Main 2024 January session admit card.

Click on the link to download the admit card.

Verify all details on the admit card, including the exam date, time, candidate's information, and assigned JEE test centre.

Print a copy of the downloaded admit card for reference

Keep the printed copy safe and ensure to carry it to the examination centre on the scheduled date.