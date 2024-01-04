Odisha Launches Free NEET And JEE Coaching For Plus 2 Students

Representative image

In a transformative step towards equitable education, Plus-II Colleges across Odisha have launched a commendable initiative, offering free virtual coaching for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The program, implemented in government, non-government, and aided colleges, aims to fortify the competitive abilities of aspiring students, according to local media reports.

Technological leap for Inclusive learning

To ensure an immersive learning experience, Smart TVs and interactive panels have been installed in participating colleges. This technological setup promises to provide a dynamic and engaging coaching experience for students navigating the complexities of these highly competitive exams.

A daily attendance reporting system has been established, with dedicated nodal officers responsible for updating the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education. Moreover, mentor teachers have been appointed to provide guidance and support to students during the online coaching sessions, ensuring a personalized learning experience.

Positive responses from educational fraternity

The initiative has garnered praise from both students and educational authorities. Chairman of BJB Secondary School, Ranjan Kumar Bal, expressed his appreciation for the government's efforts in alleviating the financial burden on NEET and JEE aspirants attending private coaching centers. "The government is providing free online coaching for NEET and JEE this year," he remarked, highlighting the significant enrolment numbers in his educational institution.

Many higher secondary schools are leveraging the Chief Minister's Smart Class Assistance (CM-SA) to facilitate online coaching, with plans to expand infrastructure based on the growing demand.