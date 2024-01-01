Odisha's Education Crisis: Roof-less Schools Jeopardize Students' Future

File (Representative Photo)

In Odisha's education system is starkly evident at Dandalgandhi primary school in Dhuliput panchayat, Chitrakonda block, Malkangiri district. Despite government investments, the school, with two teachers and 52 students in Classes 1 to 5, has been under construction for three years as per local media reports. The incomplete structure forces students to study in a makeshift mud-hut, posing a serious hindrance to their education.

Tasarada Anganwadi Center

The Tasarada Anganwadi center in Telipal panchayat, Nilgiris block, tells a similar tale of neglect. The building, constructed in 2000, now stands in a dilapidated state, compelling the Anganwadi worker to conduct classes under the open skies or a nearby tree. The hazardous condition of the building prompted Tasarada Ward Member Kuanr Majhi to relocate students to alternative spaces.

Jadida Anganwadi Center Struggles for Shelter

The Jadida Anganwadi center faces a dire lack of proper infrastructure, with the Anganwadi worker resorting to constructing a mud asbestos house on her own land due to the absence of a proper building. The challenges intensify during the rainy season, affecting students' ability to study effectively.

Government's Response

According to the local media reports, in response to the alarming situation, Nilgiri CDPO, Sanjukta Maharana, asserted ongoing construction efforts for the Anganwadi center. She disclosed, "There are 389 Anganwadi centers under Nilagiri. Construction of buildings is currently going on in many centers. Construction of 192 buildings has already been completed." However, the urgency of addressing these issues highlights the need for swift action to bridge the infrastructure gaps, ensuring a conducive learning environment and securing the future of the country.