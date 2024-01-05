JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 1: Image Correction Window Begins At jeemain.nta.ac.in

Image Correction Window Begins For JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 1 | representational pic

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has begin the image correction window for the JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 1. Applicants who have submitted the Joint Entrance Examination application form can review the image correction notice on the NTA JEE official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The official notice said, “It has been observed that the Photograph uploaded by few candidate for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2024 has not been found as per the required specifications, therefore, it has been decided to give an opportunity to candidates to upload the Photograph as per required specifications to avoid rejection of application by opening the window to change their actual recent photograph on their respective online application forms as per schedule.”

JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 1 notice | NTA

The notice also mentions the specifications for candidate’s photograph.

JEE Main Session 1 exam date

The JEE Main Session 1 exam is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, at multiple test centers nationwide. As per the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, candidates taking the engineering entrance exam will be subject to frisking and biometric attendance even after taking toilet breaks.

The exam city and admit card for the same will be released in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.