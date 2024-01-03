JEE-Main 2024 Introduces Mandatory Frisking and Biometric Attendance for Exam Security |

The upcoming Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE-Main) engineering entrance exam will enforce mandatory frisking and biometric attendance for candidates, officials, observers, staff, and even those providing refreshments, including during restroom breaks, as reported by PTI.

NTA Director Subodh Kumar Singh told PTI that this rigorous measure is implemented to curb unfair practices and prevent proxy attendance. While the current screening protocol includes entry checks and biometric attendance, these procedures are being strengthened to ensure a foolproof examination with zero incidents.

Currently, candidates undergo screening and biometric attendance recording at the entry point, and this process is expected to be extended to other exams in the future. The JEE Main 2024, scheduled to be conducted in 13 languages, has witnessed a record-breaking 12.3 lakh registrations. The second edition of the bi-annual exam is slated for April.

JEE Exam Structure

The examination structure comprises two papers, with successful candidates also qualifying for JEE (Advanced). JEE Main 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled from January 24 to February 1, 2024, while Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024. Both Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted twice in 2024, aiming to prevent conflicts with various State/UT Board examinations