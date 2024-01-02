 JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Admit Cards To Be Released 3 Days Before Exam Date
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Admit Cards To Be Released 3 Days Before Exam Date | Representative image

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2024, session 1, is scheduled to commence on January 24. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the examination on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

According to the notification by NTA, the admit cards for JEE Main session 1 will be published "3 days before the actual date of the examination." This implies that admit cards will be issued in phases for different exam days. Candidates are required to download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

Prior to the release of admit cards, NTA will provide exam city information slips to candidates. These slips will contain details about the location of their exam centers, and they are expected to be available in the second week of January.

The JEE Main admit card will include essential information such as the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam day guidelines. Candidates are advised to carefully verify these details after downloading the admit card and read the instructions provided.

To download the JEE Main session 1 admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

Step 1. Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2. Open the session 1 admit card download tab.

Step 3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and login.

Step 4. Check and download the admit card.

