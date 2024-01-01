France Introduces Deposit For Non-EU Student Visa Applicants | Representational Pic

In a recent development, France has implemented a new requirement for non-EU first-time student visa applicants. These students are now obligated to pay a deposit, the amount of which remains unspecified, to cover potential expenses during their stay. The deposit is deemed refundable under specific conditions, such as planned departure, permit renewal, or a change in visa category. However, failure to adhere to the departure requirements results in the forfeiture of the deposit. Long-term permit holders must additionally prove enrollment in a legitimate programme annually.

"This isn't unfamiliar territory. Many countries impose similar deposit requirements. While it offers financial security for students abroad, it can pose initial challenges in arranging the funds", said Atharv Chodankar, BAMMC student at Mulund College of Commerce.

What aspiring students have to say?

Echoing similar concerns regarding deposit requirements, Saurav M who has already started preparing for language proficiency exams added, "The unspecified amount adds ambiguity. I'm consulting with visa experts to gain clarity. It's an unexpected financial hurdle."

Niranjan Rane, a BSc IT student eyeing a master's programme in France, offered a comparatively balanced perspective. "While the deposit adds a financial layer, its refundable nature is reassuring. Staying informed and liaising with visa consultants will ensure a smooth process," he remarked.

For long-term permit holders, an annual proof of enrollment obligation has been introduced by the government. Chodankar suggests implementing suitable methodologies and seeking advice from visa consultants to meet this requirement.

Saurav views the annual proof of enrollment as a constant headache, contemplating seeking advice to navigate the bureaucratic challenge. Meanwhile, Rane acknowledges the need for ongoing validation of student status and plans to consult with visa experts to understand the necessary documentation and processes for the same.

Earlier, in mid-July, a significant announcement brought relief to Indian students pursuing a master's degree in France. Students will now be granted an extended post-study visa, which has been increased from the previous two-year duration to a more favourable five-year work visa.