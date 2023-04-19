JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 were held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various cities across and outside the nation. | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Answer Key 2023 for Session 2.

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main session 2 2023 can check and download the provisional answer key from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2023 answer key either through their Application Number and Password or through their Application Number and Date of Birth.

"The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the question papers with recorded responses on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge," reads the official notification.

Steps to download JEE Main Answer Key 2023 for Session 2:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link available for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Challenge.

A new window will appear on the screen, enter your login details.

The JEE Main 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, are eligible to challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Candidates can raise objections starting today April 19 to April 21, 2023, upto 05:00 PM.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," reads the notification.