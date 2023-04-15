JEE Main Exam 2023: JEE session 2, last day, both shifts end; Moderate Paper for 1st shift

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will take place on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various cities across and outside the nation. | Representative Image

National Testing Agency, NTA concludes JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 on today, April 15, 2023.

The examination were conducted in two shifts :

First shift from 9 am to 12 noon and

Second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Today is the last date of Session 2 examination. The examination for this session was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 across the country at various exam centres.

Soon after the exam ends today, NTA will release the answer key followed by JEE Main Session 2 Result.

JEE Mains 2023: Chemistry paper analysis

The chemistry paper was Easy to Moderate Level. Inorganic had more weightage compared to Physical & Organic Chemistry.

JEE Mains 2023: Physics paper analysis

Physics paper was Easy level. More weightage given to chapters of class XII.

JEE mains 2023: Maths Paper analysis

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Questions were asked from all chapters with more weightage given to Calculus & Algebra.

-FIITJEE inputs

JEE Mains 2023: Shift 2 exam ends at 6pm

NTA will end the JEE Mains session 2 shift 2 examinations today at 6 pm.

