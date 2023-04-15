 JEE Main Exam 2023: JEE session 2, last day, both shifts end; Moderate Paper for 1st shift
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main Exam 2023: JEE session 2, last day, both shifts end; Moderate Paper for 1st shift

JEE Main Exam 2023: JEE session 2, last day, both shifts end; Moderate Paper for 1st shift

The last date of Session 2 examination ends today. The examination for this session was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 across the country at various exam centres.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will take place on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various cities across and outside the nation. | Representative Image

National Testing Agency, NTA concludes JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 on today, April 15, 2023.

The examination were conducted in two shifts :

First shift from 9 am to 12 noon and

Second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

Today is the last date of Session 2 examination. The examination for this session was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 across the country at various exam centres.

Soon after the exam ends today, NTA will release the answer key followed by JEE Main Session 2 Result.

JEE Mains 2023: Chemistry paper analysis

The chemistry paper was  Easy to Moderate Level. Inorganic had more weightage compared to Physical & Organic Chemistry.

JEE Mains 2023: Physics paper analysis

Physics paper was  Easy level. More weightage given to chapters of class XII.

JEE mains 2023: Maths Paper analysis

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Questions were asked from all chapters with more weightage given to Calculus & Algebra. 

-FIITJEE inputs

JEE Mains 2023: Shift 2 exam ends at 6pm

NTA will end the JEE Mains session 2 shift 2 examinations today at 6 pm.

Read Also
JEE Mains: Bombay High Court to hear PIL challenging eligibility criteria on April 24
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC: CDS 1, NDA 1 exam 2023 tomorrow, direct link to download admit card from upsc.gov.in

UPSC: CDS 1, NDA 1 exam 2023 tomorrow, direct link to download admit card from upsc.gov.in

Assam special TET admit card 2023 to be out today at ssa.assam.gov.in; steps to download

Assam special TET admit card 2023 to be out today at ssa.assam.gov.in; steps to download

IISER 2023 registration process begins at iiseradmission.in; direct link here, know steps to apply

IISER 2023 registration process begins at iiseradmission.in; direct link here, know steps to apply

JEE Main Exam 2023: JEE session 2, last day, both shifts end; Moderate Paper for 1st shift

JEE Main Exam 2023: JEE session 2, last day, both shifts end; Moderate Paper for 1st shift

CUET UG 2023: Exam city slip to release on April 30 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023: Exam city slip to release on April 30 at cuet.samarth.ac.in