JEE Main 2023 results: Ahmedabad's Kaushal Vijay aims to emulate brother's IIT success with 100 percentile score

Ahmedabad: Originally from Madhya Pradesh, Kaushal Vijay who currently resides in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has scored a 100 percentile in JEE Main Session 2 exam for the second time in a row as he secured a 100/100 in the January session as well.

Kaushal, who studied for 10-12 hours a day, sees his IITian brother Anshul as a huge inspiration to achieve his goals. Anshul did his BTech in IIT Kanpur Electrical Branch is now doing MTech from IIT Delhi.

Earlier, Kaushal secured 98.8 percent marks in class 10th, while bagging the All India Rank 16 in KVPY SA stream. He further cleared the first stage of the Physics, Chemistry, and Astronomy Olympiad in 2022 and also cleared the first stage of Physics in 2021 and Maths Olympiad in 2020.

A student of Allen institute, Kaushal's family is from Rajgarh Biaora in Madhya Pradesh and changes cities every now and then due to his father's profession as a branch manager with a renowned bank.

The National Testing Agency has declared the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) exam results at jeemain.nta.nic.in which was anticipated by over 9 lakh candidates across India.

Candidates who took the exam can access the official scorecards from the official websites.

JEE Main Session 2 results; how to check

Students should go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'JEE Main Session 2 result' link

Enter their login credentials

JEE Main 2023 result will come up on the screen

Take a printout and download the results

The toppers and candidates who have qualified will now appear for the JEE Advanced exams on June 4, as the registration for the same will begin from April 30 to May 7, 2023.