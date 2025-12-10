CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Objections Accepted Until Dec 12, 5 PM

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The CLAT UG and PG exam 2026 answer key was made available today, December 10, by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The CLAT answer key 2026 is available to students who took the Common Law Admission Test on December 7, 2025. The most recent notification section of consortiumofnlus.ac.in now provides the CLAT UG answer key 2026 and the CLAT PG answer key 2026.

The CLAT answer key is released in two stages. First, the objection window commenced concurrently with the release of the CLAT tentative answer key 2026 on December 10 at 5 PM. After the objection window closes, the CLAT Final Answer Key 2026 will be released. The CLAT 2026 results will be made public by the Consortium based on the final answer key.

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Important dates

CLAT 2026 Exam Date: 7 December 2025

Answer Key Objection Window Opens: 10 December 2025 at 5 PM

Answer Key Objection Window Closes: 12 December 2025 at 5 PM

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Students can download the following by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the CLAT 2026 Link.

Step 3: The CLAT 2026 Answer Key PDF and master question paper are included in the most recent announcement.

Step 4: To start the download, click the PDF link.

Step 5: Put away for later.

Direct link to official notification

CLAT 2026 provisional Answer Key: How to challenge answer key

By taking the actions listed below, students can contest the CLAT answer key for 2026:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Enter your registration number and password to get to the candidate login page.

Step 3: Locate and click the link for the Provisional Answer Key Objection.

Step 4: Choose the program, section, and question, then demonstrate your issue.

Step 5: Pay the INR 1,000 answer key objection fee.

Step 6: Examine every element in detail and make an objection.

In 156 venues throughout 25 states, 93 cities, and four union territories, the national entrance exam for admission to NLUs was administered. This year, over 92,000 applicants registered for CLAT 2026, a noteworthy 17% rise in registrations and evidence of India's continued need for premier legal programs.