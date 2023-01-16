JEE Main 2023: One week to go for exam; check admit card, exam centre details here

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) January session will be administered by the National Testing Agency next week, from January 24 to January 31, 2023. The BArch and BPlanning examinations will be held independently as Paper 2A and Paper 2B, whereas the JEE Main Paper 1 for BE and BTech papers will be administered by the NTA.

The National Test Agency (NTA) has published the list of JEE Main 2023 exam centres in the NTA JEE official brochure, which is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held at approximately 424 exam centres across the country, including 25 cities outside of India.

The JEE Main 2023 January session test admit card will shortly be made available by NTA on the official website. It is advised that candidates thoroughly review and confirm the information on their JEE admissions card.

To download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link on the homepage.

Enter the login information(application number, birthdate, and password) and the JEE Main 2023 Admit card will appear on the screen.

As per the relaxed eligibility criteria, the top 20 percentile students of each education board will now be eligible to seek admission in IITs and NITs and appear for JEE Advanced even if they haven't scored 75 per cent marks in class 12.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)