Education"Never wanted to start my 2023 on this..." IIT Mandi student loses job amidst Amazon layoffs

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
The company intends to lay off approximately 1,000 employees in India as part of its largest global retrenchment exercise. | LinkedIn
Bengaluru: E-commerce giant Amazon's layoffs have left several tech professionals and IIT graduates scrambling for new jobs. The company intends to lay off approximately 1,000 employees in India as part of its largest global retrenchment exercise. One of these employees was Harsh, an IIT Mandi graduate working in the firm's Bengaluru office and was laid off after a short six month stint.

'Never wanted to start my 2023 on this,' wrote Harsh on LinkedIn, a professional platform.

'But as a part of amazon layoffs, my job role got terminated recently. I graduated from IIT Mandi as BTech CSE major. Although my stay at Amazon was short, I am grateful for the opportunity I got to learn new skills and grow as a Software Engineer,' wrote Harsh while asking his connects to help him find another opportunity after the job cuts.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Harsh interned with Amazon for three months before taking on his role as a software engineer.

The company announced 10,000 layoffs in November. "We are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don't take these decisions lightly.

We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," said CEO Andy Jassy in a statement addressed to his employees.

