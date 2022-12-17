JEE Main 2023: #JEEMains2023inApril trends on Twitter as candidates slam NTA, raise demands

JEE Candidates have been protesting against NTA since a while regarding a number of issues |

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing the JEE Main 2023 exam dates, which will be conducted in two sessions January 2023 and April 2023, candidates have expressed their disappointment with the testing body and asked for a postponement of the exam along with a number of other demands.

"Online submission of Application form 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023 and session 1 exam will be conducted 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January" while session 2 exam date will be announced later on the website," the NTA notification had said during the announcement of the exam dates.

With CBSE Class 10-12 pre-board exams and practical exams falling between the JEE Mains, and the requirement of 75% criterion being mandatory to be eligible for the engineering entrance examinations, many candidates have come out on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Here are some tweets which have highlighted the issues being faced by candidates:

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram who serves as the MP for Sivaganga in Lok Sabha also raised the issue regarding eligibility criteria in the parliament.

The JEE Main 2023 brochure states that, suject to the requirement that the students should have obtained at least 75% marks in the Class 12 exams, admission to BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlanning courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on all India rank. Candidates from the SC and ST groups must have obtained a 65% on the qualifying exam or in Class 12.

This is in contrast to NTA's earlier rule during the Covid-19 period which removed the 75% criteria as a one-time measure citing the pandemic's impact on the education of candidates.