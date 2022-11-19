JEE Main 2023: Here's why candidates are tweeting #jeemainsinapril on Twitter; read tweets here

Representative Image | Pixabay

Though the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the official dates for Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) 2023 examination, candidates who are set to give the exam are already asking for it to be held in April.

The request to hold the exam in April comes after a fake circular by NTA went viral which showed that the exams will be conducted in January 2023 between January 18th and 23rd.

JEE Main 2022 exams, which were announced on March 1, 2022, were held in two sessions - one in June and the other in July. Students can find the syllabus, exam pattern, application date, and more on jeemain.nta.nic.in once NTA announces the dates for 2023.

Here are some of the concerns raised by JEE candidates to ask for the postponement of the exam:

"Hey I'm in class 12th and i request @DG_NTA to conduct JEE main in Month of April.. All the students are saying same thing. Please think about it before declaring the dates," said the tw

Many have highlighted the fact that they are droppers and they don't have sufficient time to prepare.

Some have raised issues about looming board exams which can hamper their chances of giving the JEE exam

Read more tweets here:

