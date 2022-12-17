JEE Main 2023: Check out the documents required while filling out application forms

Representational image | Pintu Namdev

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Academic Session 2023-24 and it has been decided that the JEE (Main) 2023 will be conducted in two sessions - Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023).

"Online submission of Application form 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023 and session 1 exam will be conducted 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January" while session 2 exam date will be announced later on the website," the NTA notification said.

Candidates can register online for the JEE examination on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. It has been advised that candidates should go through the information brochure before filling out the application form.

While filing out the online registration form for JEE Main 2023, candidates will be required to upload their picture, signature, category certificate (if applicable), and PwD certificate, wherever applicable, as scanned images. The candidate's most recent photo should be either in colour or black and white, with 80% of the face, including the ears, visible against a white backdrop.

According to the information released with regards to JEE, the scanned images should be in the JPG/JPEG format while the size should be between 10 and 200 Kbs and the size of the signature between 4-30 kb.

The SC, ST, OBC, and EWS category certificates should be scanned in at a size of between 50kb and 300kb in pdf format. Before submitting it in its entirety, candidates must cross-verify their JEE Main 2023 application form.