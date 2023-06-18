JEE Advanced Result 2023: IIT Guwahati To Announce Scorecards At jeeadv.ac.in soon; Date, Time, How To Download

1.8 lakh candidates across India are awaiting JEE Advanced 2023 results. | Representative image

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Results 2023 will most likely be announced today at jeeadv.ac.in. The Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) - Guwahati, which conducted the exam, is announcing the results through a press conference. Students will be able to access the results through the official link - jeeadv.ac.in around 10 AM.

Professor Bishnupada Mandal, exam organising chairperson will be presiding over the event whereas professor Parameswar K Iyer, officiating director, IIT Guwahati will be hosting the press conference.

IIT Guwahati had conducted the JEE Advanced exam in two shifts. Apart from announcing the official results through the press conference, the institute announcing the cut-off and toppers list for JEE Advanced 2023.

As per tradition, candidates who qualify JEE will be able to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling 2023 for enrollment in IITs.

Around 1.8 lakh candidates across India are waiting on the JEE Advanced 2023 results to come out at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to check results?

Go to the official JEE Advanced 2023 website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates can then click on JEE Advanced 2023 link under announcement.

Next candidates will have to enter their login credentials.

Once the submit it, they can access JEE Advanced 2023 results.