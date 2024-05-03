ATMA 2024 Application Closes Today, Check Eligibility And Steps To Apply | Representative Image

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will close the application process for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024 today, May 3, 2024.

Eligible candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can do so by visiting the official website atmaaims.com.

The exam will be held on May 11, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

What is ATMA exam?

ATMA 2024 exam serves as a gateway for qualified candidates to get admission to various courses offered by participating colleges in different management courses such as:

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Master of Management Studies (MMS)

Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

Eligibility Critetria

Candidates have to meet certain eligibility conditions to apply for the exam. They can refer to the eligibility criteria for ATMA 2024 from the points given below:

Candidate need to have an undergraduate or an equivalent degree from a recognised university.

Unreserved candidates must have scored a minimum of 50% aggregate marks during their graduation.

SC and ST candidates should have scored at least 45 percent marks during graduation.

Candidates in the final year of their undergraduate program are also free to apply.

There is no age limit to apply for the exam.

Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for ATMA 2024 online. They can follow the given steps to fill application form.

Step 1: Go to the official website of ATMA 2024.

Step 2: Click on the ATMA MBA Exam Registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the application form using the required details.

Step 4: Submit the application fee online using the provided payment options.

Step 5: Download the application form and keep a hard copy for future reference.