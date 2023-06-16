JEE Advanced 2023 Result On June 18 at jeeadv.ac.in; Updates Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Result | Pixabay (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced 2023 result on June 18, 2023. Candidates appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) can check their results through the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE advanced 2023 examination was Held on June 4, 2023 in two shifts:

Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon

Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

The response sheet was available on June 9, 2023 on the website.

The answer key was released on June 11, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till June 12, 2023.

Once the results are declared, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 procedure will commence. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) process will begin at 5:00 pm on June 19, 2023.

Steps to check JEE Advanced 2023 Result:

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.