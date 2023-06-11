 JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key Out At jeeadv.ac.in, Link Here
Candidates should be aware that the IIT JEE answer key published today is only a provisional one. Students are free to raise objections and contest the answer key. Every objection submitted would require students to submit a fee of R 200.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key today June 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 can check their answer key on the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Jee Advanced Paper 1 Provisional Answer Keys

JEE Advanced Paper 2 Provisional Answer Keys

The deadline for raising objections is tomorrow, June 12. Candidates can file objections until 5 PM tomorrow.

The IIT JEE examination was conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shift- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Steps to download JEE Advanced 2023 answer key:

  • Visit the official site of IIT JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the Provisional answer key link

  • Enter the login details and click on submit.

  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the answer key and download it.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

