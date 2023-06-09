JEE Advanced 2023 Response Sheets To Be Out today at jeeadv.ac.in; Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced 2023 registrations close | Representative Image

JEE Advanced 2023 response sheets will be out today. The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release the JEE response sheets on the official site of NTA JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. The response sheet will be released today at 5 pm.

Direct Link to check the Response Sheets

Candidates have the opportunity to review their recorded responses by visiting the official website. They can also view, download, and print their response sheets.

The provisional answer key will release on June 11 and last date to raise challenges is till June 12, 2023. The final answer key and results will be announced on June 18, 2023.

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination was held on June 4, 2023 in two shifts:

Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and

Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

As per the IIT Guwahati, The provisional answer keys will be displayed on Sunday, June 11, 2023, and candidates can provide feedback and comments on them until Monday, June 12, 2023.

The final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2023 will be declared online on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Steps to download response sheets of JEE Advanced 2023:

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadvanced.ac.in.

Click on IIT JEE response sheets link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Check the response sheet and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. Both Bachelors and Masters degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum requirements.