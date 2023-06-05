JEE Advanced 2023: Overall attendance at 95%; 22,955 students appear from IIT Kanpur zone

This year a total of 1,80,226 candidates appeared in both papers of JEE Advanced 2023. | Representative image

Kanpur: The JEE (Advanced) 2023 examination was held with great enthusiasm across the country. A total of 1,89,744 candidates registered for JEE (Advanced) 2023 this year, showcasing a great zeal among the candidates for one of the toughest competitive examinations. Among the registered candidates, an impressive 180,226 appeared for both papers, pulling out an impressive 95% attendance rate.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur has shared that in the IIT Kanpur zone, the examination was conducted in 77 centers across 12 cities. Out of the total 23,677 registered candidates, a commendable number of 22,955 students appeared for both the papers.

Professor Karandikar has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the organizing institute, IIT Guwahati, and the dedicated team of zonal organizing IITs for successfully conducting the JEE (Advanced) 2023.

The results of the JEE Advanced 2023 will be announced on June 18th, 2023.

Professor Abhay Karandikar and the entire IIT Kanpur family has extended warm welcome to all the candidates who will be clearing the JEE (Advanced) 2023 this year. Recognized for its exceptional academic and research ecosystem, IIT Kanpur has consistently been among the top IITs in the country. The institute also boasts the first and the oldest Computer Science & Engineering Department among Indian institutes. With continued improvement in global as well as national academic rankings, the institute is eager to welcome another batch of bright minds once the JEE Advanced 2023 results are announced.