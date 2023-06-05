JEE advance: Students find Maths tricky, physics tough and chemistry moderate

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mathematics was tricky as well as tough, and so was Physics, however, chemistry was moderate, said the students appearing in JEE advance examination here on Sunday. The examination was held in two shifts.

Paper 1 was from 9 am to 12 noon and paper 2 was scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The candidates were advised to avoid wearing ornaments, metal accessories, and clothes with large buttons.

Rajiv Singh, a candidate, said, “Mathematics was tricky and difficult. There were tricky and lengthy questions from Vectors and 3D Geometry. Physics too was tough but chemistry paper was moderate. Inorganic Chemistry had a few questions which were directly from NCERT.”

Rajendra Kumar, candidate, said, “Mixed concepts questions were asked in Chemistry but the paper was Moderate. More weightage was given to Organic Chemistry. Physics and Maths were tough.” Echoing the same view, another candidate Sunita Agrawal found the overall exam tough.