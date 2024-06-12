 JEE Advanced AAT 2024: Check Important Things To Carry, Exam Guidelines, Dress Code Rules And More
JEE Advanced AAT 2024: Check Important Things To Carry, Exam Guidelines, Dress Code Rules And More

The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 will take place on June 12.

The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 will take place on June 12. This exam help to get into the BArch programme at one of the esteemed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), which include Bombay, Roorkee, and BHU.

Date and Time:

Date: June 12, 2024

Time: 9 am to 12 noon

Result Declaration: June 14, 2024

Exam Format:

AAT 2024 will be conducted in the traditional pen and paper mode.

The duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

The paper will comprise sections such as General Knowledge, Geometry Drawing, 3D Aspects, Freehand Drawing, Imagination, and Aesthetic Sensitivity, totaling 16 questions.

Medium of the paper: English.

Things to Carry:

JEE Advanced 2024 admit card: Mandatory for entry into the exam hall.

Photo ID proof: Valid identification like Aadhar card, passport, or driver's license.

Stationery: Pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners.

Water bottle: Clear, transparent without any labels or markings.

Exam Day Guidelines:

Affix your most recent passport-sized, colored photograph securely to the admit card.

Bring the JEE Advanced 2024 admit card and a valid original photo identification proof to the test centre.

Latecomers won’t be allowed entry once the gates are closed.

Prohibited items include cell phones, calculators, digital watches, or any electronic devices.

Remain seated until the completion of the exam; re-entry post submission is not permitted.

Any attempt at impersonation or malpractice will lead to disqualification and potential legal consequences.

