 NEET Row: Scrap Grace Marks, No Need To Reconduct Exam, Cite Candidates In Bhopal
The students claimed that the lost an opportunity to enter top institutions as irregularities were committed in examination and in preparation of results.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
NEET scam protest being carried on in Bhopal on Tuesday. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The students in the city who took NEET-UG this year feel that National Testing Agency's decision to award grace marks to some candidates was wrong. They also said irregularities were committed in examination and in preparation of results. They do not want the examination to be cancelled and reconducted.

The NTA had announced the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Under Graduate (NEET - UG)) on June 4. It sparked a controversy mainly for awarding grace marks for lost time to 1,600 students, which led to an unprecedented 67 students scoring 100% marks (720 out of 720). There were allegations that a question paper was leaked. The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the sanctity of examination had been affected and that answers were needed. It, however, refused to stay counselling for admissions that follows declaration of results.

Arnav Mathil said the pattern of NEET was different from that of CLAT and so awarding grace marks along the lines of CLAT was wrong. Arnav, who got AIR 9409, is not in favour of reconducting the exam.

Harsh Gupta said that the grace marks should be rolled back and the results of the affected candidates should be revised. He has sought CBI inquiry into the matter. 'The marks scored by me would have fetched me under-300 AIR last year. But this year my AIR is 1,424,' he said.

Anvi Agrawal wanted to know why NEET results were announced on the day the country was occupied with general election result. 'That was because they wanted to hide their wrongdoings,' she remarked.

Avni said that there was no provision for grace marks in NEET rules and NTA could not award such marks to any candidate. She said she lost opportunity to enter AIMS to study medicine. 'My marks are 685 but my AIR is 6,700. Last year, students with 685 marks got under-1000 AIR,' she said.

Atharva Pandey said that some of his friends begsn studying believing that NEET would be reconducted. 'I am also thinking about it,' he said.

Demonstration staged

A group of students staged demonstration at Jyoti Talkies Square in the city on Tuesday. They alleged that a big scam was committed in NEET by NTA. They demanded that the exam should be reconducted.

