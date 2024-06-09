JEE Advanced 2024: AIR 9 Dhruvin Doshi Credits Success To 100 Rigorous Mock Tests

All India Rank 9 - Dhruvin Doshi |

Dhruvin Hemant Doshi has achieved All India Rank (AIR) 9 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, Maharashtra state topper.

Reflecting on his achievement, Dhruvin expressed a mix of surprise and elation. "I wasn’t expecting this much, but I am very happy and shocked also that I was able to score this much," he said.

Dhruvin's approach to preparation was not rigid. He attended 6 hours of lecture daily along with varying hours of self-study, ranging from two to six hours. "Chemistry was difficult, and I kept practicing as much as I could. Overall, I have given around 100 mock tests," he added.

Dhruvin credits his success to his supportive parents and dedicated teachers at Sri Chaitanya classes. "I would like to thank my parents and to my teachers at Sri Chaitanya. I joined the institute in Class 11. I had not attended any JEE foundation lectures in 10th class. The study material, the modules, and all the solving material helped me grasp my weaknesses and strengths equally," he shared.

Looking ahead, Dhruvin's plans are centered around pursuing computer science at IIT Bombay. "I have not really planned anything beyond that. I will just go to IIT Bombay and do computer science, and post that, I will see what I want to do," he said.

Managing stress during preparation was a significant aspect of Dhruvin's journey. He found solace in spending time with family and friends, and he deliberately stayed away from social media. "If there was a lot of stress, I used to go for one or two trips, or else I used to watch movies with friends," he mentioned.

Dhruvin’s mother is a dentist, and his father is an anesthesiologist, both of whom have been pillars of support throughout his journey.