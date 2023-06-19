JEE Advanced 2023: Son Of Govt School Teachers, Hyderabad Boy Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy Tops India

JEE Advanced AIR 1 Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy | Special Arrangement

Seventeen-year-old Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has topped India in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - 2023 conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Guwahati. The results for the examination were announced at jeeadv.ac.in at 10 AM on Sunday.

Reddy, who hails from the IIT Hyderabad zone, is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) and obtained 341 out of 360 marks.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Reddy attributes his success to his parents, both of who are government school teachers.

“I have a strong support system which has helped me achieve this amazing result, especially my mother Nagalakshmi and father Rajeshwar. My brother, on the other hand, helped me a lot during the preparation from solving my doubts to providing the emotional support I needed," said Reddy.

A student of Sri Chaitanya, Reddy added that the institute nurtured his academic goals with the faculty being exceptional.

“The best part of my journey was the group discussions I was able to take part in. Discussing and exchanging ideas and strengths with friends only helped,” added Reddy.

Just like his peers, Reddy sees his future in pursuing a Btech in Computer Science Engineering from IIT Bombay but saw tough days in the journey to be on the top.

“I used to study 8 hours a day during college and it became difficult to study for four hours but I had to fulfill my dream of studying in an IIT,” added Reddy.

IIT Hyderabad zone, which includes states and union territories such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, has left behind other zones with the most number of qualified candidates at 10,432 students with 6 of the top 10 students hailing from the Southern zone.