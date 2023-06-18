JEE Advanced Result 2023: Mumbai Native Yuvraj Gupta Is Maharashtra Topper; Read His Success Mantra

Mumbai boy Maharashtra JEE Advanced 2023 topper. |

Mumbai: Yuvraj Gupta, from Mumbai's Kandivali East, is on cloud nine as he is one of the few candidates from India who can call himself a state topper. With the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) announcing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Advanced 2023 results at jeeadv.ac.in. , the 18-year-old has gained the position of being first in Maharashtra.

All India Rank (AIR) 13 Gupta will now finally be able to go to IIT Bombay and pursue Computer Science, a dream he has been after all his life.

JEE Advanced 2023 Maharashtra topper's success mantra

According to Yuvraj, preparing for JEE Advanced involves a lot of hard work which can take hours and hours at times.

“Taking guidance from your teachers, seniors, and mentors is important. Students should put in 12-14 hours on a daily basis to succeed in preparation for JEE Advanced 2023," said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj also explained the importance of digging deep into concepts before venturing into other parts of academics in an interview in April 2023.

"Students should get to know the concepts initially as learning them from the questions would only leave them with conceptual gaps. Leaving anything for last would not be helpful for students and they should try to pick on different chapters quickly," added Gupta, who was a student of the Narayana Group Of Schools.

AIRs from IIT Bombay zone among top 50 nationally

All India Rankers from the IIT Bombay zone have secured a remarkable achievement as all five candidates have come under the top 50 nationally.

UJWAL L SHANKAR - 11

YUVRAJ GUPTA - 13

CHAITANYAA MAHESH MAHESHWARI 15

JATSYA JARIWALA - 24

SUMEDH - S S 37

A total of 180372 candidates appeared in papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2023. In this exam, 43773 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7509 are female candidates. Mr. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy of IIT Hyderabad zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 341 out of 360 marks. Ms. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of IIT Hyderabad zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 56. She obtained 298 out of 360 marks.